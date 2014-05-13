Government minister labels Scudamore emails unacceptable

LONDON (Reuters) - Sexist emails sent by Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore were described as “completely unacceptable” by a British Government minister on Tuesday.

Scudamore was forced to apologize after a newspaper revealed details of emails he sent to friends that were seen by a female employee.

He faced accusations of hypocrisy and calls for punishment after having previously backed equality for women in football but the Football Association said on Monday that it was a matter for the Premier League to deal with.

“I found the content of those emails completely unacceptable and very disappointing particularly at a time when there is so much good work and progress being made promoting women’s sport,” Sports Minister Helen Grant said in a statement.

Australian Moya Dodd, one of three women on the FIFA executive committee and one of the most influential women in world soccer, told a panel at the Soccerex Asian Forum in Jordan that she was dismayed by Scudamore’s comments.

“Of course, it’s disappointing the way women are sometimes talked about when people think nobody’s listening and nobody’s watching,” said Dodd, a lawyer who is also a vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation.

”The challenge for us in football is to make sure the game is open to everyone so the next time you hear people speaking like that in your environment or making a derogatory comment about a woman or a man insulting another man by suggesting he has female characteristics, you should challenge him. As a woman, I would find that insulting.

“It’s time we challenged ourselves about whether could be more open to females and as inclusive as we can be.”