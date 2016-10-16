FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Austin double keeps Southampton on the rise
#Sports News
October 16, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

Austin double keeps Southampton on the rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Burnley - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 16/10/16 Burnley's Sam Vokes scores their first goal with a penalty Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - - Southampton's Charlie Austin struck twice and Nathan Redmond also scored to secure a comfortable 3-1 win against Burnley at St Mary's in the Premier League on Sunday.

Austin has now got seven goals in six games but with better control - and against a less impressive keeper than Tom Heaton - he could have had a hat-trick before he scrambled the ball in from close range for the opener after 52 minutes.

Heaton had earlier denied the former Burnley favorite with a marvelous one-handed diving save and also foiled Redmond before the winger backed off a corner and fired cleanly past the keeper for Southampton's second on the hour.

Austin added the third with a penalty in the 66th after Sam McQueen was tripped while Sam Vokes netted a spot kick for Burnley in the 72nd - their first away goal this season and the first Southampton have conceded in over 10 hours of soccer.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
