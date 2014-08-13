FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tottenham sign American defender Yedlin
August 13, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Tottenham sign American defender Yedlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 19, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC defender DeAndre Yedlin (17) dribbles the ball while being defended by Tottenham Hotspur defender Ezekiel Fryers (35) during he second half at CenturyLink Field. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed American defender DeAndre Yedlin from Seattle Sounders, the Premier League club said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Yedlin, 21, has signed a four-year contract with Spurs but will remain with the Sounders before moving to London for the start of the 2015-16 season.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Seattle Sounders for the transfer of DeAndre Yedlin,” Spurs said.

Yedlin has played seven times for the United States and was a member of the squad which reached the last 16 at this year’s World Cup in Brazil under coach Juergen Klinsmann, a former Tottenham striker.

”I’m very excited to come to the Premier League & challenge myself against some of the best players in the world,” Yedlin said.

”I’ve talked to @J_Klinsmann a lot about this move and he supports it, which was one of the big reasons behind the decision.”

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Frank Pingue

