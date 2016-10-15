FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Joe Allen double for Stoke leaves Sunderland stranded
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 15, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 10 months ago

Joe Allen double for Stoke leaves Sunderland stranded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - - Joe Allen proved Stoke City's hero with a first-half double setting the Potters on the way to a 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the dogfight between the Premier League's two bottom clubs.

The Welsh midfielder Allen is in the form of his life, taking his tally of goals to four in his last three games and also having also netted for Wales in the 2-2 draw against Austria.

His heroics enabled Stoke to leap four points clear of their visitors, who lie rooted at the foot of the table on just two points as the pressure mounts on their manager David Moyes.

The diminutive Allen, signed in the close season from Liverpool, equaled his best-ever season's tally of goals, heading home Marko Arnautovic's cross in the eighth minute and shooting past the busy Jordan Pickford just before halftime.

Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.