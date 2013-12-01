Liverpool wait to know extent of Sturridge injury

England striker Daniel Sturridge walks off the field during a team training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, north of London, November 18, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

(Reuters) - Liverpool face an anxious wait to learn the extent of Daniel Sturridge’s ankle injury after the in-form striker was hurt during training and appears certain to miss the Merseyside club’s trip to Hull City on Sunday.

The 24-year-old England international has scored nine league goals this season and has been instrumental in helping the club make a bright start to the campaign in which they sit second in the standings after 12 matches.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Daniel Sturridge will be assessed by the club’s medical staff today (Saturday) after the striker rolled his ankle in training,” the club said in a statement on their website.

“Sturridge returned to training at Melwood this week; however, he sustained an ankle sprain which will require further assessment.”

In his last appearance for Liverpool, Sturridge came off the bench to score an 89th minute equaliser in the thrilling 3-3 draw against neighbors Everton last weekend.

Liverpool are scheduled to play seven matches this month in what could be a crucial period in their bid for a top-four finish that would secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2009.