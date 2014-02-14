FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Super Bowl would be welcome at Wembley, says FA chief
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 14, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Super Bowl would be welcome at Wembley, says FA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Cecil Shorts carries Britain's Union Jack as he enters the field before the Jaguars met the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The prospect of Wembley Stadium hosting a Super Bowl or a regular NFL franchise cannot be ruled out, according to Alex Horne, the general secretary of the English FA.

Horne, a former managing director of Wembley Stadium which is wholly owned by the FA through a subsidiary company, told The Times newspaper that talks were ongoing with the NFL over a number of issues.

Wembley has hosted various American football games since 1952 and since the stadium was rebuilt in 2007 the NFL has staged games there annually.

Horne said he was willing to talk to the NFL about increased NFL activity at the home of the England soccer team.

“The damage to the pitch is not so big with Desso turf,” he said.

”It’s football’s home, England’s home first and foremost. If we could find another tenant that fitted in and worked I would go for it. We owe it to ourselves to see if it would work.

“Then we can get the Super Bowl,”.

Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.