Liverpool's Suso fined for Twitter comment
December 18, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Liverpool's Suso fined for Twitter comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Liverpool's Suso runs with the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool forward Suso has been fined 10,000 pounds ($16,200) for a comment he posted on Twitter, the FA said on Tuesday.

Suso was responding to his team mate Jose Enrique posting a photograph of himself getting his teeth whitened.

“What the f*** is he doing? This guy is gay...he does everything except play football,” tweeted Suso, who accepted the charge that he had brought the game into disrepute.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool this season, was also warned as to his future conduct by the FA.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Clare Fallon

