10 months ago
Swansea must recapture fluid style of play, says Bradley
#Sports News
October 21, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

Swansea must recapture fluid style of play, says Bradley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v Swansea City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 15/10/16 Swansea City manager Bob Bradley Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

(Reuters) - Manager Bob Bradley is determined to ensure Swansea City recapture the fluid style of play that has helped them maintain Premier League status since the club won promotion to the top flight in 2011.

Swansea's poor start to the season, six losses from their opening eight games, cost former manager Francesco Guidolin his job and left the Welsh club second-bottom in the table and two points adrift of safety.

"If you look at the way the team has played in recent years, you can easily say this is a team that has shown itself to be a mid-table-type team with the possibility of being in the top 10," Bradley told British media.

"And I'm hoping as we continue to work every week, that can eventually be a goal again. It's not as if that idea has been forgotten. But I know the history, I know how important it is to be in the Premier League.

"Whether we're in a relegation fight for two more weeks, six more weeks, it depends. If we can start winning games it won't be a question, but in the meantime it's our job to get on a run and re-establish ourselves."

Swansea will hope to end their four-game losing run when they host 10th-placed Watford at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

