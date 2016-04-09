Swansea in talks with American investors on takeover deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Swansea City are in talks with U.S. investors about a potential takeover and hope to reach agreement on the deal by the end of the season.

Americans Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and their investment group want a controlling interest in the Premier League club, the Welsh team said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

“We believe we have a proposal which will help Swansea progress both on and off the field,” said chairman Huw Jenkins.

Swansea, promoted to the top flight in 2011, are 12th in the table after beating champions Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, a victory that effectively guarantees their Premier League status next season.