Bradley's Swansea end slump but fail to beat Watford

(Reuters) - - New manager Bob Bradley saw his Swansea side end their streak of four successive Premier League defeats with a 0-0 draw against Watford on Saturday in his first home match in charge of the Welsh club.

Yet Bradley, the first American to manage a club in the English game's top flight, must have felt frustrated as his side's effort and intensity failed to bring them the three points their performance merited.

The Swans came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half when Mike van der Hoorn met Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick at close range, only for Heurelho Gomes to produce a fine, instinctive save.

Sigurdsson also hit the post for the home side, who have still not won in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and remain second bottom of the table.