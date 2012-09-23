Factbox: Soccer-Former England captain John Terry

LONDON (Reuters) - Factbox on former England captain John Terry who retired from international soccer on Sunday.

* Born on December 7, 1980 in London.

CHELSEA CAREER

* Joined Chelsea aged 14 as a trainee before spending seven weeks on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2000.

* Chelsea’s most successful captain since they were founded in 1905, having led the club to Premier League titles in 2005, 2006 and 2010, FA Cup success in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012 and two League Cup trophies in 2005 and 2007.

* Missed a chance to win the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United in Moscow when his penalty in the shootout struck the post after he slipped on the wet pitch.

* Chelsea win the Champions League for the first time in 2012, but Terry misses the final against Bayern Munich through suspension.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* Has played 78 times for England after making his debut in 2003.

* Played at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup, after which he was named England skipper by former manager Steve McClaren.

* Was then re-appointed captain in August 2008 after Fabio Capello took charge of England.

* Sacked by Capello as England captain in February 2010 after intense media speculation following allegations about his private life.

* Continued to play for England and is part of the team that is heavily criticized for their disappointing performance at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 when they are eliminated by Germany in the second round.

* Reinstated as England captain in March 2011 but stripped of the role for a second time 11 months later after he was accused of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

* Terry is later cleared in a court of law but the Football Association’s decision to strip him of the armband before his case was heard prompted the resignation of manager Capello.

* Despite being acquitted in the law courts, the FA chose to bring a case against Terry and he is due to face a tribunal on Monday.

* Terry announced his retirement from international soccer on Sunday, issuing a statement saying his position in the national team had become untenable.