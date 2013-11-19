FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eriksen's injury not as bad as first feared, say Spurs
November 19, 2013 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

Eriksen's injury not as bad as first feared, say Spurs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Denmark's Christian Eriksen addresses a news conference at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen will be back in action sooner than expected after a scan showed he only sprained his ankle playing for Denmark against Norway on Friday, the Premier League club said.

The 21-year-old, who joined Spurs from Ajax Amsterdam in August, was carried off on a stretcher before halftime in Denmark’s 2-1 win following a late tackle by Vegard Forren, sparking concerns he could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

However, Tottenham said in a statement on Tuesday: “Following an MRI scan on Monday it has been determined that Christian Eriksen suffered a sprain of the lateral ankle ligaments playing for Denmark against Norway on Friday,” .

“The scan showed no sign of ruptured ligaments which will result in a shorter period of recovery for the attacking midfielder,” the North London club added on its official website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) without giving a date for his return.

Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris

