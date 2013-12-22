FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spurs in my bones and blood, says hopeful Hoddle
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 22, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Spurs in my bones and blood, says hopeful Hoddle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former England soccer manager and Glenn Hoddle Academy founder Glenn Hoddle gestures during an interview with Reuters at the Academy in Jerez, southern Spain November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

LONDON (Reuters) - Glenn Hoddle wants another crack at managing boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur despite being sacked by the north London side 10 years ago.

Spurs, who have bookmakers’ favorite Tim Sherwood in caretaker charge, are looking for a new boss after dismissing Andre Villas-Boas last week following a 5-0 home mauling by Liverpool.

“I supported Tottenham at eight years of age, I went there aged 12, left when I was 28, went back to manage - it’s in my blood and my bones. Yes, I would want to go back,” former England manager Hoddle told Britain’s Sky Sports TV on Sunday.

“Even if they felt they wanted me to go to the end of the season and wanted something else long term, I would be prepared to do that for the sake of the football club.”

Hoddle was one of Spurs’ greatest ever players but his two years as manager ended in September 2003 after picking up four points from their opening six league games.

The 56-year-old has been out of management since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006 but remains popular with Spurs fans and is the second favorite with bookmakers.

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker has called on chief executive Daniel Levy to give Hoddle another go.

Iran coach and former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz has also thrown his hat into the ring.

Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.