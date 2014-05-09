United role has prepared Giggs for life after retirement

Manchester United's interim manager Ryan Giggs reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - Three matches in charge of Manchester United have given interim manager Ryan Giggs a taste of the pressure that comes from being a Premier League manager and prepared him for life when he finally hangs up his boots.

Giggs, who stepped into the breach when David Moyes’s woeful 10-month spell came ended last month, will take charge of United for the last time at Southampton on Sunday, but he has kept his cards close to his chest about his future.

He made a substitute appearance in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Hull City, his second victory as manager after a 1-0 defeat by Sunderland and a 4-0 drubbing of Norwich City.

“It sort of goes in waves where one minute you are enjoying it and one minute you are not,” Giggs told reporters on Friday.

”But ultimately it gives you a lot of satisfaction when everything goes right.

”After the game last Saturday (against Sunderland) you probably think you could do without it, but you probably learn more from defeat and not doing so well just like when you are a player.

“I have enjoyed the whole experience and it has definitely helped me prepare for what will come after my playing career.”

With United poised to appoint a new manager and Dutchman Louis van Gaal firm favorite to land the job, the future is uncertain for the 40-year-old Giggs who has made 963 appearances for the club and won 25 major trophies.

After a disappointing season that has left them seventh in the table, United maintain only a slim hope of qualifying for the Europa League.

They need to beat Southampton and hope sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur slip up at home to Aston Villa.

Giggs will again be without striker Wayne Rooney (groin) for Sunday’s match, but there was better news on the injury front for England World Cup hopeful Phil Jones.

The defender was taken to hospital after suffering a shoulder injury against Hull and although he will not be fit to face Southampton, his place in Roy Hodgson’s squad for Brazil is not in jeopardy.

“Phil Jones’s injury is not as bad as I thought. His shoulder just popped out. He won’t be fit for Sunday but he will be okay for the World Cup,” Giggs said.

“Rooney has just started training over the last couple of days. Sunday is a little bit too quick for him. He is obviously training and will be fine for the World Cup.”