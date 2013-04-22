Factbox: Manchester United's title wins

LONDON (Reuters) - Factbox on Manchester United who were crowned English champions for the 20th time after beating Aston Villa 3-0 on Monday:

The early days

United first became English champions in 1907-08 under manager Ernest Mangnall. They won it again in 1910-11 but nearly 40 years went by before the next title.

Busby Babes

Matt Busby assembled a team of youngsters including the likes of Jackie Blanchflower and Roger Byrne and in 1951-52 they won the first division. With Duncan Edwards bursting on to the scene, two more championships arrived in 1955-56 and 1956-57 but tragedy struck when the Munich air crash in 1958 decimated the side.

Swinging Sixties

Busby rebuilt the club and his team, defined by George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton, pipped Leeds United to the title in 1964-65 and they repeated the feat two seasons later.

The Doldrums

United were overshadowed by Liverpool in the 1970s and even slipped out of the top flight in 1974-75, spending one season in the old Second Division.

Managerial changes

Frank O‘Farrell, Tommy Docherty, Dave Sexton and Ron Atkinson all tried, and failed, to restore United to the top of the league.

The Ferguson years:

Alex Ferguson’s appointment in 1986 has proved to be the most influential one in the club’s history.

The early signs were not encouraging with an 11th placed finish in his first season before coming runners-up to Liverpool.

They squandered the title in 1991-92 but the formation of the Premier League the following season coincided with United’s rise to dominate the landscape of English football.

Signing Frenchman Eric Cantona from Leeds, Ferguson ended the club’s 26-year wait for the title the following season and 12 more have followed as Ferguson has built a dynasty that shows no sign of crumbling.

United’s Premier league titles (runners up in brackets and margin of victory in points)

1992-93 - 84 points (Aston Villa - 10)

1993-94 - 92 (Blackburn Rovers - 8)

1995-96 - 82 (Newcastle United - 4)

1996-97 - 75 (Newcastle - 7)

1998-99 - 79 (Arsenal - 1)

1999-00 - 91 (Arsenal - 18)

2000-01 - 80 (Arsenal - 10)

2002-03 - 83 (Arsenal - 5)

2006-07 - 89 (Chelsea - 6)

2007-08 - 87 (Chelsea - 2)

2008-09 - 90 (Liverpool - 4)

2010-11 - 80 (Chelsea - 9)

2012-13 - 84 (to be confirmed)