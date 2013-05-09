Manchester United statement on appointment of David Moyes

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United issued the following statement on their website (www.manutd.com) on Thursday announcing the appointment of David Moyes as manager from July 1:

Board unanimously approves the recommendation of current manager Alex Ferguson

• Moyes to take the helm on 1 July

• Committed to long-term in 6-year deal

NYSE:MANU, Manchester UK. David Moyes will take over as the

Manager of Manchester United from the 2013-14 season.

David, 50, has been the Everton manager since 2002, joining after a successful spell as manager of Preston North End.

Alex Ferguson said:

“When we discussed the candidates that we felt had the right attributes we unanimously agreed on David Moyes. David is a man of great integrity with a strong work ethic. I’ve admired his work for a long time and approached him as far back as 1998 to discuss the position of Assistant Manager here. He was a young man then at the start of his career and has since gone on to do a magnificent job at Everton. There is no question he has all the qualities we expect of a manager at this Club.”

Club director Bobby Charlton said:

”I have always said that we wanted the next manager to be a genuine Manchester United man. In David Moyes, we have someone who understands the things that make this such a special club. We have secured a man who is committed to the long-term and will build teams for the future as well as now. Stability breeds success.

“David has tremendous strength of character and recognizes the importance of bringing young players through and developing them alongside world class talent. At United, I think David will be able to express himself. I‘m delighted he has accepted and I‘m looking forward to working with him.”

Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman and CEO from July, said:

”In David Moyes, we have secured the services of an outstanding manager who has all the skills to build on the phenomenal legacy in place today. I have no doubt that he will bring an energy and commitment to deliver winning football that is part of the fabric of this Club. In this respect, he is cut from the same cloth as the Old Trafford greats who go before him.

“I have been very impressed by David’s personal and managerial traits, which reflect the Manchester United values. I have no doubt that he will embrace, and soon become an integral part of, United’s unique culture and heritage.”

Co-chairman Joel Glazer said:

“I am very pleased David has agreed to lead Manchester United into the future. His hard working style and steely determination and are characteristics we value at the Club. He has impressed as a coach for many years now and we strongly believe he will be able to take up from where Alex is leaving off by continuing this Club’s tradition of flair football played by exciting, world class players.”

Co-chairman Avie Glazer said:

“The search for a new manager has been very short. Alex was very clear with his recommendation and we are delighted that David has agreed to accept the job. He comes to us with excellent credentials and a strong track record. I know he is keen to get started and Ed will be sitting down with him as soon as the season is over to discuss plans for the summer and beyond.”