Manchester United's Vidic released from hospital
November 11, 2013 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Manchester United's Vidic released from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Referee Michael Oliver signals on the medics as Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic lays injured during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Manchester United center-back Nemanja Vidic has been released from hospital after suffering concussion in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over leaders Arsenal, United said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.

The Serbian left hospital on Sunday night, the club said. Vidic was injured in a collision with his goalkeeper David de Gea shortly before halftime in the game at Old Trafford.

United’s next match is on November 24 at Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
