Zaha denies relationship with Moyes's daughter
December 6, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 4 years ago

Zaha denies relationship with Moyes's daughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manchester United's Wilfried Zaha (L) celebrates after scoring during their friendly soccer match against Cerezo Osaka in Osaka, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

(Reuters) - Manchester United’s Wilfried Zaha has denied social media speculation that his lack of game time for the Premier League champions was due to an alleged relationship with manager David Moyes’ daughter.

“I’ve never dated or even met David Moyes’s Daughter so that isn’t the reason for my absence in games,” the 21-year-old Tweeted on Friday.

“I would like to stop all these false accusations .. I will play for Manchester United when my manager feels I‘m ready.”

Zaha, capped twice by England, signed for United from Crystal Palace in January for 15 million pounds ($24.5 million), but remained at the south London club until the end of the season.

He is yet to make a league appearance for United, having only played in the Community Shield win over Wigan Athletic and in a League Cup victory over Norwich City, fuelling speculation on social media that his omission from the team was linked to a relationship with his manager’s daughter.

($1 = 0.6127 British pounds)

Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond

