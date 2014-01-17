FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rooney and Van Persie to miss Chelsea game
January 17, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Rooney and Van Persie to miss Chelsea game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) celebrates with Robin van Persie after scoring during their English Premier League soccer match against Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

(Reuters) - Manchester United strikers Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney will miss Sunday’s Premier League game at Chelsea, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Rooney, who has not played since the New Year’s Day defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, has returned to the club from warm weather training but will not be available to face Jose Mourinho’s team.

“He’s training, doing some running and looking quite good. I don’t want to put a date on his return just now as I don’t want to say he’ll be fit for whatever game and then find he’s not. We’ve just got to take it bit by bit,” Moyes told a news conference.

Moyes sounded more confident about Van Persie’s fitness.

“I‘m hoping Robin has a good chance of training at the start of next week. It would be a great boost. Most of the players are getting close to full fitness,” Moyes said.

Reporting by Mark Young, editing by Ed Osmond nL3N0KR426

