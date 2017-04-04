FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Soccer: Deeney strikes again as 10-man Watford beat Albion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 4, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 5 months ago

Soccer: Deeney strikes again as 10-man Watford beat Albion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Watford v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 4/4/17 Watford's Troy Deeney scores their second goal Reuters / Hannah McKay Livepic

(Reuters) - - Troy Deeney became the first Watford player to score in four successive home Premier League games as the 10-man Hornets continued their revival by beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Tuesday.

Fresh from ending a run of four league games without a win on Saturday against Sunderland, Walter Mazzarri's men prevailed at Vicarage Road despite having Miguel Britos sent off in the 65th minute.

M'Baye Niang gave the Hornets a 13th-minute lead, the Milan loanee crashing home a superb shot after being freed by Deeney's nod-on from a long ball.

Frenchman Niang then repaid the compliment soon after the break, his long ball being chested down and bundled in by Deeney for his sixth goal in his last eight league games.

After Britos was dismissed, for a second yellow for a foul on Salomon Rondon, Watford had to survive for 25 minutes with 10 men as Albion piled on the pressure but defended stoically to move into the top half of the table.

Reporting by Ian Chadband,; Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.