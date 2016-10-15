FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Alli strikes late to save Spurs at West Brom
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 15, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

Alli strikes late to save Spurs at West Brom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - - Tottenham Hotspur stretched their unbeaten Premier League start to eight games after England midfielder Dele Alli struck an 89th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The home side took an 82nd-minute lead through Tottenham's former forward Nacer Chadli, who blasted a close-range rebound into the roof of the net after keeper Hugo Lloris parried James McClean's shot.

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster had produced a string of superb saves to deny Alli, Ben Davies and Christian Eriksen before Chadli, who joined the Brummies from Tottenham during the close season, scored against the run of play.

When it seemed the hosts would get away with a smash-and-grab win at the Hawthorns, Alli salvaged a point for Spurs with a clever finish with the outside of his foot after good work by Eriksen in the penalty area.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.