Carroll banned for three matches after losing appeal
February 4, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Carroll banned for three matches after losing appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

West Ham United's Andy Carroll reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - West Ham United’s Andy Carroll will be banned for three matches after losing his appeal against the red card he received in their 2-0 Premier League win over Swansea City, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Carroll caught Swansea defender Chico Flores with a trailing arm after an aerial challenge and, although there was minimal contact, his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected by the FA.

“DISGRACEFUL!!!,” the 25-year-old striker said on Twitter.

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce described the sending off as an “injustice” while his Swansea counterpart Michael Laudrup said the red card was a “bit harsh”.

Carroll, who has made only four league appearances this season after struggling with a heel injury, will now miss West Ham’s trip to Aston Villa and then home fixtures against Norwich City and Southampton.

Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis

