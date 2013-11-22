FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Ham's Reid out after ankle surgery
November 22, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

West Ham's Reid out after ankle surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Southampton's Dani Osvaldo (R) tackles West Ham's Winston Reid during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United defender Winston Reid has undergone ankle surgery and is ruled out for the foreseeable future, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The New Zealand international center back, voted the London side’s player of the year last season, suffered an ankle sprain in training on November 5 and missed both legs of his country’s World Cup playoff defeat by Mexico.

“He will soon begin intensive rehabilitation, but no timescale has yet been set for a return to first-team action,” West Ham said in a statement on their website (www.whufc.com).

West Ham currently have a number of players out injured including record signing Andy Carroll, who has not played a game for the club since joining permanently from Liverpool in the close season.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
