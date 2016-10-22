FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Last-gasp Reid gives West Ham victory over Sunderland
#Sports News
October 22, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

Last-gasp Reid gives West Ham victory over Sunderland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League - London Stadium - 22/10/16 West Ham United's Winston Reid celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Paul Hackett Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON, (Reuters) - - Defender Winston Reid fired the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time as West Ham beat bottom club Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sunderland, who had picked up just two points from their first eight league games this season, were subjected to an onslaught for much of the game.

However, apart from an effort by Dimitri Payet in the 26th minute that struck the post, West Ham found it tough to hit the target.

The home side looked like they were in for another frustrating afternoon before Reid received the ball from Payet and rifled home the only goal.

West Ham are now in 15th place with 10 points.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Tony Jimenez

