FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wright leaves Brazil after family burgled in London
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 19, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Wright leaves Brazil after family burgled in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has left his role as a World Cup television pundit and flown back to Britain after his family were burgled and threatened at home, ITV said on Thursday.

Wright, 50, was covering the finals in Brazil when four men armed with knives broke into his house in north-west London and threatened his wife and two children.

Scotland Yard said they were investigating the incident, which also saw personal possessions taken, ITV said on their website (www.itv.com).

“You won’t get away with it,” Wright commented on his Twitter account.

The former footballer’s manager Steve Kutner told The Sun newspaper: “It was a terrifying ordeal. They marched Ian’s wife from room to room”.

Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.