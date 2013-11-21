FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Estonia part company with manager Ruutli after six years
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 21, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

Estonia part company with manager Ruutli after six years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Estonia's national soccer team head coach Tarmo Ruutli plays with the ball as he attends a training session in Tallinn November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Estonia have parted ways with head coach Tarmo Ruutli who has spent six years in charge of the small Baltic country’s national team and steered them to the Euro 2012 qualifying playoffs.

“After three cycles as head coach of the national team, we have decided not to offer him a new two-year period in this position. Certainly, we do not rule out future cooperation,” Estonian FA (EJL) president Aivar Pohlak said in a statement.

“We made this decision after last Friday’s friendly against Azerbaijan,” he added, referring to Estonia’s 2-1 home win.

“I want to state that Tarmo is the most successful head coach in Estonia’s history. We produced some beautiful performances, played some great matches and delivered some unbelievable results in Euro 2012 qualification.”

The EJL added that it expected to name a replacement within two weeks for 59-year-old Ruutli who was reappointed as Estonia manager in December 2007 after his first spell in 1999/2000.

Estonia, who reached the Euro 2012 playoffs as runners-up to Italy in their group but lost 5-1 to Ireland over two legs, were second-bottom of their World Cup qualifying section for next year’s finals in Brazil with two wins and a draw in 10 matches.

Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.