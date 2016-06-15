Germany's Loew apologizes for heat-of-the moment lapse

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany coach Joachim Loew apologized on Wednesday for grabbing into the front and back of his trousers during their opening Euro 2016 win over Ukraine on Sunday, in full view of the cameras.

“I saw the pictures as well and obviously sometimes you do things subconsciously. It happened and I am sorry,” said the World Cup-winning coach.

“It was adrenaline and concentration. I will try to behave differently in the future.”

Loew was watching the game, which Germany won 2-0, intently from the bench when he shoved his hand into the front of his trousers and then smelled it.

He also did the same at the back, with his actions triggering a variety of reactions and the clip going viral on social media.

This is not the first time Loew, famous for his dress sense and style, has been caught on camera in a compromising position, with the German having repeatedly been filmed sticking his finger up his nose and then putting it in his mouth.

World champions Germany play Poland in Group C on Thursday and also take on Northern Ireland next week.