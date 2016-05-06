FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurostar to ban alcohol on some trains during Euro 2016
May 6, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Eurostar to ban alcohol on some trains during Euro 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2016 soccer tournament - Enghien-les-Bains, France - 20/04/2016. Logo for the upcoming Euro 2016 soccer championships. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Eurostar plans to ban alcohol on some trains during the Euro 2016 European soccer tournament in France, which starts on June 10.

A spokesman for the operator said that on some of its services between London and French cities, alcoholic drinks would not be sold and would be confiscated from passengers if found during screening at border controls.

“Throughout the tournament, there are two levels of alcohol restriction: zero alcohol, and limited alcohol,” the spokesman said.

“These are applied during specific days and time periods, and passengers on affected trains will be notified of the relevant details for their journey in pre-travel emails.”

Euro 2016 runs for a month. Some 2.5 million spectators are expected at 10 stadiums for 51 matches involving 24 national teams.

Eurostar regularly imposes alcohol restrictions, including on ski-resort trains and when England plays France at rugby in Paris.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus and Andrew Roche

