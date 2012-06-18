Euro: Rosicky in Prague for treatment on Achilles problem

Greece's Giorgos Fotakis watches as Czech Republic's Tomas Rosicky (R) kicks the ball during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Wroclaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Tomas Rosicky has returned to Prague for treatment on his Achilles tendon as doctors race to get the Czech Republic captain fit for the Euro 2012 quarter-final with Portugal on Thursday, a team spokesman said.

Rosicky, the creative force behind the Czech side, will return to their training camp in Wroclaw on Tuesday after sitting out the 1-0 win over Poland on Saturday that made the Czechs surprise Group A winners.

“He will return on Tuesday,” spokesman Jaroslav Kolar said.

The midfielder has been having intensive treatment since injuring his foot in their second group match against Greece.

Rosicky, whose precise passing and ability to take on defenders makes the Czech side tick, said he was hit in the same spot where he had experienced pain at the end of his club season with Arsenal but a scan showed no damage to the tendon.

The Czech Republic take on Group B runners up Portugal on Thursday in Warsaw in the first Euro 2012 quarter-final. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)