Euro: Injured Rosicky misses Poland match

WARSAW (Reuters) - Injured Czech captain Tomas Rosicky misses out on the decisive Euro 2012 Group A clash against Poland on Saturday, replaced by Daniel Kolar in the creative role behind striker Milan Baros.

As expected, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, available after a one-match ban for a red card against Greece, was left out in favor of his replacement Przemyslaw Tyton.

Poland coach Franciszek Smuda went with an unchanged team, with midfielders Eugen Polanski and Dariusz Dudka recovering from injuries in a three-man central midfield that was the basis for a counter-attacking comeback 1-1 draw against Russia.

Damien Perquis also recovers to start at the centre of defense, with French-born attacking midfielder Ludovic Obraniak keeping his place on the left wing.

Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Theodor Gebre Selassie, 3-Michal Kadlec, 6-Tomas Sivok, 8-David Limbersky; 19-Petr Jiracek, 17-Tomas Hubschman, 13-Jaroslav Plasil, 14-Vaclav Pilar; 18-Daniel Kolar; 15-Milan Baros

Poland: 22-Przemyslaw Tyton; 20-Lukasz Piszczek, 13-Marcin Wasilewski, 15-Damien Perquis, 2-Sebastian Boenisch; 16-Jakub Blaszczykowski, 5-Dariusz Dudka, 7-Eugen Polanski, 10-Ludovic Obraniak; 11-Rafal Murawski; 9-Robert Lewandowski

Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)