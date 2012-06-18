FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro: Bendtner banned, fined 100,000 euros for pants stunt
June 18, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Euro: Bendtner banned, fined 100,000 euros for pants stunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner reacts after missing a chance to score during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match against Germany at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WARSAW (Reuters) - Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner has been banned for one match and fined 100,000 euros ($126,200) for revealing the logo of a betting company on his underpants while celebrating a goal at Euro 2012, UEFA said on Monday.

Bendtner, who lifted his shirt to show the name of an Irish firm on his waistband after scoring his second goal in the 3-2 Group B loss to Portugal on Wednesday, will be suspended for the opening match of Denmark’s 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 24-year-old Arsenal forward can lodge an appeal within three days.

The Danes were eliminated from Euro 2012 after losing 2-1 to Germany on Sunday.

$1 = 0.7921 euros Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond

