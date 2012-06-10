Bullish Denmark not getting carried away

KHARKIV (Reuters) - Denmark might be sitting pretty atop Group B with Germany but they know they must improve significantly to make a prolonged impact on Euro 2012.

Despite a famous 1-0 victory over Netherlands, several Danish players produced ordinary performances and if it was not for the woeful finishing of the much-vaunted Dutch forwards they could easily have conceded four or five goals.

Netherlands hit the target only eight times in 28 attempts with Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder in profligate mood and Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen told reporters he felt the Dutch were “pretty harmless”.

The same could be said of Denmark, however, and coach Morten Olsen still has plenty of work to do.

Defender Simon Poulsen said that while the Danes were overjoyed with the result, they will have to change tack in the next encounter against a Portugal side wounded by a 1-0 loss to Germany.

“Portugal will be a different kind of opponent,” he said. “There are always good things we can focus on and there are some aspects of our play we can improve on.”

His sentiments were echoed by midfielder Niki Zimling, who recovered from a toe injury to play against the Dutch.

“There were times when they were given too much space,” he told reporters. “We need to work on this to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

The loss of experienced goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen to a back injury before the tournament was a worry for many, but his replacement Stephan Andersen came through with flying colors, making a vital late smothering save from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

”Our entire focus was on this match, now we’re shifting focus to Portugal, and naturally that’s also a game we’ll be playing to win,“ Andersen said. ”That’s what we do in every match, but it will be at least as difficult as this one was.

The wily Olsen, who won his 129th victory as Denmark coach against the Dutch, will go back to basics against Portugal.

The Danes’ Euro 2012 motto “Vikings Without Fear” has delivered three points but a little more organization will be needed if they are to make it out of the group.