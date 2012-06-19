FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bookmaker offers to pay "barmy" Bendtner fine
June 19, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Bookmaker offers to pay "barmy" Bendtner fine

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

Denmark's striker Nicklas Bendtner runs on the pitch displaying the name of Irish bookmaking firm Paddy Power on the waistband of his underpants during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

KIEV (Reuters) - Irish bookmakers Paddy Power have offered to pay the 100,000 euro ($126,800) fine handed to Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner after he revealed their logo during a goal celebration at Euro 2012.

“We have agreed to pay the barmy 100,000 euro fine that UEFA dished out to Nicklas Bendtner,” the company said via its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

Bendtner, who lifted his shirt to show the firm’s name on the waistband of his underpants after scoring his second goal in the 3-2 loss to Portugal, will also be suspended for Denmark’s opening match of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

They start the campaign against Czech Republic on September 8.

Denmark began Euro 2012 with a 1-0 win over Netherlands in Group B but then lost to Portugal and were eliminated from the tournament after a 2-1 defeat by Germany on Sunday.

$1 = 0.7889 euros Editing by Ken Ferris

