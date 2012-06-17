FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro: Germany's Bender replaces suspended Boateng
June 17, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Euro: Germany's Bender replaces suspended Boateng

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LVIV (Reuters) - Germany defender Lars Bender was picked at right back in place of the suspended Jerome Boateng in the only change to their starting team for the Euro 2012 Group B match against Denmark on Sunday.

Winger Lukas Podolski will win his 100th cap after being included in Joachim Loew’s team despite his below-par offensive performances in the first two group games.

Denmark’s Jakob Poulsen was brought in to replace injured winger Dennis Rommedahl in the only change for Morten Olsen’s team.

Midfielder Niki Zimling was included after recovering from a muscle injury sustained in the 3-2 defeat by Portugal on Wednesday.

Denmark: 1-Stephan Andersen; 6-Lars Jacobsen, 3-Simon Kjaer, 4-Daniel Agger, 5-Simon Poulsen; 8-Christian Eriksen, 19-Jakob Poulsen, 7-William Kvist, 21-Niki Zimling, 9-Michael Krohn-Dehli; 11-Nicklas Bendtner

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 15-Lars Bender, 14-Holger Badstuber, 5-Mats Hummels, 16-Philipp Lahm; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira; 13-Thomas Mueller, 8-Mesut Ozil; 10-Lukas Podolski; 23-Mario Gomez

Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)

Editing by Ed Osmond

