Denmark sweat over Zimling's toe
June 9, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Denmark sweat over Zimling's toe

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

Denmark's Niki Zimling attends a training session with Denmark's Euro 2012 soccer team in Kolobrzeg June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Claus Bech/Scanpix Denmark

KIEV (Reuters) - Key midfielder Niki Zimling remains an injury doubt ahead of Denmark’s opening Euro 2012 game against Netherlands in Kharkiv on Saturday, although scans revealed he had not suffered a broken toe.

Zimling was taken to hospital after limping out of Friday’s training session but the sports website of Danish newspaper Berlingske Tidende (www.sporten.dk) reported on Saturday that a scan revealed no fracture.

The midfielder is expected to play a key role against Dutch enforcers Mark van Bommel and Nigel de Jong in their Group B clash.

The Danish Football Association was tight-lipped on Saturday, saying: “We do not provide news on a match day”.

Should Zimling be ruled out, he will most likely be replaced by Jakob Poulsen.

Editing by Justin Palmer

