Wasteful Dutch beaten 1-0 by Denmark
#Sports News
June 9, 2012 / 6:07 PM / 5 years ago

Wasteful Dutch beaten 1-0 by Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner heads the ball with Netherlands' John Heitinga during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match in Kharkiv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

KHARKIV (Reuters) - Denmark survived a sustained assault by Netherlands to emerge with a 1-0 victory in their opening Euro 2012 Group B game on Saturday thanks to a first-half goal by Michael Krohn-Dehli and some poor Dutch finishing.

Krohn-Dehli cut in from the left to surprise keeper Maarten Stekelenburg with a low shot through his legs after 24 minutes in a rare Danish attack, while Dutch winger Arjen Robben hit a post after 37 in one of many chances for his side.

The 2010 World Cup runners-up created numerous opportunities in the second half and though Danish keeper Stephan Andersen made one great save to deny Mark van Bommel, their finishing was too often poor and they now face a real challenge to qualify from arguably the toughest group of the championship.

Germany take on Portugal in Lviv later on Saturday in the other Group B game.

Writing by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
