England manager Hodgson resigns after Euro 2016 exit

Football Soccer - England v Iceland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade de Nice, Nice, France - 27/6/16 England's Marcus Rashford is substituted on for Wayne Rooney as head coach Roy Hodgson looks on REUTERS/Michael Dalder

NICE, France (Reuters) - England soccer coach Roy Hodgson resigned after a shock 2-1 defeat by Iceland saw his team knocked out of Euro 2016 at the round of 16 stage on Monday.

“My contract was always going to be up after this tournament. I would have loved to have stayed on another two years, but now it is time for someone else to take over this group of players,” he told a news conference.

The much-travelled 68-year-old was in charge for four years after replacing Italian Fabio Capello following a club career mostly served in England and Scandinavia and an international career which also included the Swiss national team.

“We are out of the Euros so now is the time for someone else to oversee the progress of a hungry and extremely talented group of players,” he said.

“They have done fantastically, and done everything asked of them. When I arrived I was told that players would not turn up or pull out at the last minute but I haven’t seen any of that.”

“It’s been a fantastic journey, the last four years. I will look back on it with pride,” added Hodgson, whose England side won only three of 11 games at major tournaments.

“I‘m sorry it’s ended in another exit but these things happen and I wish you the very best and I hope you can still see an England team in a final of a major tournament very soon, something that we have been unable to deliver.”