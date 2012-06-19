No start for Shevchenko as Rooney returns

DONETSK (Reuters) - Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko was not named in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s Group D game against England, who as expected welcomed back striker Wayne Rooney.

Shevchenko has been struggling with a knee injury and was rated 50-50 for the game although it remains possible he will feature from the bench.

Artem Milevskiy replaces Shevchenko in attack and will be partnered by Marco Devich who is chosen ahead of Andriy Voronin.

Rooney, who was suspended for England’s opening two group games, will play alongside his Manchester United team mate Danny Welbeck in attack with Andy Carroll stepping down.

Ukraine coach Oleg Blokhin made two other changes from the team which started against France with central defender Yaroslav Rakitsky replacing Taras Mykhalyk while Denys Garmash was preferred to Serhiy Nazarenko in midfield.

Teams

England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker, 11-Ashley Young; 10-Wayne Rooney; 22-Danny Welbeck

Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 20-Yaroslav Rakitsky, 2-Evhen Selin; 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka; 6-Denys Garmash; 15-Artem Milevsky, 22-Marco Devic

Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)