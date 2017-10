Match referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal holds a ball during the Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

WARSAW (Reuters) - Portugal’s Pedro Proenca will take charge of the Euro 2012 final between Spain and Italy in Kiev on Sunday, UEFA said.

Proenca, 41, refereed last month’s Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.