Payet starts for France in Euro opener v Romania

Football Soccer - France Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 9/6/16 France head coach Didier Deschamps and Dimitri Payet (R) during training REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

PARIS (Reuters) - Dimitri Payet will start on the left side of the attack when hosts France launch Euro 2016 against Group A rivals Romania on Friday.

Payet, who scored a spectacular free kick in a 3-2 win over Cameroon in their penultimate warm-up game, will play in a three up front alongside Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.

The trio will be supported by N‘Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi in midfield. Adil Rami and Laurent Koscielny line up in central defense with Patrice Evra and Bacary Sagna out wide.

Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu has given the job of leading his attack to Florin Andone while fellow 23-year-old Nicolae Stanciu will start in midfield.

Experienced pair Claudiu Keseru, 29, and Lucian Sanmartean, 36, are on the bench.

Vlad Chiriches and Dragos Grigore will lead a defense that only conceded two goals in qualifying.