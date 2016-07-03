FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Police use explosive on suspicious car near Stade de France, find nothing
#World News
July 3, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Police use explosive on suspicious car near Stade de France, find nothing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police used an explosive to force entry to a car illegally parked near the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday, just hours before a Euro 2016 quarter-final match between France and Iceland, but said they found nothing suspicious.

The explosion caused jitters among fans arriving for the match and on the internet, but police played down the event, saying it was just a regular check on a car parked in a prohibited place.

Many streets were closed around the stadium because of the Euro 2016 competition.

"These checks happen regularly in Paris," a police spokeswoman said. "They did not blow up the entire car."

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
