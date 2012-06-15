FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
June 15, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Ukraine thirsty for France win after PM bet

Tom Pilcher

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov is so convinced the buoyant co-hosts will beat France in Euro 2012 Group D in Donetsk on Friday (12:00 p.m. EDT) he is betting his best-quality cognac on it.

After a morale-boosting 2-1 win over the Swedes at a rocking Olympic Stadium on Monday, Azarov said he was sure Ukraine would win even though they have never beaten France who are on a 22-match unbeaten run.

However, with spearhead Andriy Shevchenko on song after his two-goal show in the capital and France coming into the game on the back of scoring just once from 19 shots against England, the outcome is far from certain.

Now is the perfect time for a first Ukraine win as three points would guarantee them a quarter-final berth and send the country, beset by political turmoil, into raptures.

England and Sweden must improve when they lock horns in Kiev (2:45 p.m. EDT) and while a draw would not count either side out both know the importance of victory.

England were satisfied with their opening 1-1 draw against France but the Swedes, who have never lost a competitive match against the English, were disappointed with their performance against Ukraine.

Editing by Ed Osmond

