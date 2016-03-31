Soccer: Germans on 300,000 euro a man for winning Euro 2016

Soccer player Lukas Podolski presents the new jersey of the German national soccer team for the Euro 2016 European Football Championship, in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s players will each receive a bonus of 300,000 euros if they win Euro 2016, national soccer association DFB said on Thursday, announcing the same scale of top-up payments on offer when the tournament was last played in 2012.

World Cup winners in 2014, Germany are among the front-runners for the 24-team tournament in France starting on June 10. They have been drawn in Group C along with Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland.

The DFB said that, despite this year’s tournament having more teams and an extra knockout round, the bonus levels would be the same as for Euro 2012, where Germany lost in the last four.

Players will receive 50,000 euros for reaching the last eight, 100,000 for a spot in the semi-finals and 150,000 for reaching the final.

“I am happy about the agreement,” said team manager Oliver Bierhoff, after talks between the DFB and the players. “This will bring peace and clarity ahead of the tournament.”

“For the team it is now exclusively about focusing on the sporting task at hand.”

The Germans, who will have their tournament base in Evian-les-Bains near the Swiss border, kick off against Ukraine on June 12 in Lille.