German FA faces improper conduct charge
June 19, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

German FA faces improper conduct charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the German Football Association (DFB) for “improper conduct” from their fans during the Euro 2012 Group B match against Denmark on Sunday.

“The DFB is charged with the setting-off of fireworks and the improper conduct of supporters (display of inappropriate banners and symbols, and inappropriate chanting),” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) group said a neo-nazi banner was displayed by German fans.

FARE, an independent anti-discrimination network working closely with UEFA to identify instances of racism at matches in the tournament, tweeted on Tuesday: “FARE can confirm that one of our observers reported a neo-nazi banner in the German section at match versus Denmark game in Lviv on Sunday”.

The DFB has already been fined 10,000 euros ($12,600) at this tournament by UEFA after Germany fans threw what appeared to be rolled up pieces of paper at Portugal players during their match in Lviv on June 9.

UEFA will deal with the latest case on Saturday. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)

