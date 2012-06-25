FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UEFA dish out another punishment to Germany
June 25, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

UEFA dish out another punishment to Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The German Football Association (DFB) has been fined 25,000 euros ($31,200) for the improper conduct of their supporters during the 2-1 Group B defeat of Denmark on June 17, UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

Spectators set off fireworks, chanted inappropriately and displayed offensive banners, one of which was “neo-nazi”, according to the Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) protest group.

Germany, with four wins from four games so far and who are in semi-final action against Italy at Warsaw’s National Stadium on Thursday, can appeal but must do so within 24 hours.

The DFB has already been fined 10,000 euros at Euro 2012 when German fans threw what appeared to be rolled up pieces of paper at Portugal players during their June 9 match, also in Lviv.

($1 = 0.8013 euros)

Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows

