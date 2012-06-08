FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany want steel helmets for Ronaldo free kicks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Germany want steel helmets for Ronaldo free kicks

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

Portugal's Christiano Ronaldo (R) controls the ball during a training session ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament at training field in Opalenica, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bartosz Jankowski

GDANSK (Reuters) - Germany’s players will need steel helmets for protection when Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo lines up to take free kicks in their Euro 2012 Group B match in Lviv on Saturday, Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick said.

Ronaldo packs a powerful strike from dead-ball situations and the Germans have been told to minimize the risk of committing fouls outside the box in one-on-one situations.

“I think just steel helmets and to make themselves big,” Flick told reporters on Friday when asked how the Germans planned to deal with any potential free kicks from the Portuguese forward.

“At 20, 25 or even 30 meters we need to be clever in the one-on-one situations. Ronaldo has an exceptional free kick quality.”

Germany also play Netherlands and Denmark in their group.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.