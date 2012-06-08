Germany want steel helmets for Ronaldo free kicks

Portugal's Christiano Ronaldo (R) controls the ball during a training session ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament at training field in Opalenica, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bartosz Jankowski

GDANSK (Reuters) - Germany’s players will need steel helmets for protection when Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo lines up to take free kicks in their Euro 2012 Group B match in Lviv on Saturday, Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick said.

Ronaldo packs a powerful strike from dead-ball situations and the Germans have been told to minimize the risk of committing fouls outside the box in one-on-one situations.

“I think just steel helmets and to make themselves big,” Flick told reporters on Friday when asked how the Germans planned to deal with any potential free kicks from the Portuguese forward.

“At 20, 25 or even 30 meters we need to be clever in the one-on-one situations. Ronaldo has an exceptional free kick quality.”

Germany also play Netherlands and Denmark in their group.