FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loew wants killer touch v Greek survival artists
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 21, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Loew wants killer touch v Greek survival artists

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

Germany's national soccer coach Joachim Loew smiles during a news conference in Gdansk, June 19, 2012, ahead of their Euro 2012 match against Greece on June 22. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

GDANSK (Reuters) - Germany will not get a flurry of chances against Greece in Friday’s Euro 2012 quarter-final and will need to be lethal with the few that come their way against a “granite” defense, coach Joachim Loew said on Thursday.

The Germans go into the match on the back of 14 consecutive competitive victories stretching back to the 2010 World Cup.

Loew, however, said the odds-on favorites would need to work hard against a team he called “survival artists” because of what he said was their never-say-die attitude.

“It will be very important to use the few chances we will get with a killer instinct,” said the 52-year-old. “We will crash into a granite block with their defense but I am sure we will get out chances if we work hard.”

“It will be a tight game because the Greeks are not easy to break apart. They have their own style of play. It is in their blood, a tight defense and strong counter-attacks.”

“We keep writing them off but they are always there. They are... survival artists.”

Loew, who called his team the “small favorites” for the title said they were widely expected to reach the last four.

“Yes, it is clear we are the favorites but knockout matches have a character of their own. Look at what happened to Russia,” he said of Greece’s surprise 1-0 win over the Russians that eliminated the Group A favorites.

“When the game starts it has absolutely no significance.”

Loew has a full squad to choose from with midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who has trained less than the other players for the past two days due to some pain in his ankle, back fit.

“Bastian will be ready to play. Today he will also complete the final training.”

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.