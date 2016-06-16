FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German minister backs more video surveillance at sporting events-media
#World News
June 16, 2016 / 2:02 AM / a year ago

German minister backs more video surveillance at sporting events-media

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere attends a session of the Bundestag, lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, reacting to violent clashes at the Euro 2016 tournament, has called for more video surveillance and possibly alcohol bans at big public gatherings like soccer matches, a German newspaper reported Thursday.

De Maiziere, speaking a day before a key Euro 2016 match between Germany and Poland, told the newspaper Rheinische Post he supported French moves to ban alcohol at soccer matches. Germany should also consider such bans, he said.

The minister said France's use of photos and video footage to arrest 43 people suspected of violence in Marseille had shown that such tools were useful for law enforcement.

"Without body-cams or stationary cameras that would not have been possible," he said, adding, "Video surveillance should also be increased in Germany."

De Maiziere said body cameras worn by police were also crucial for protecting the police themselves, the newspaper reported.

Germany has in the past resisted the widespread installation of video cameras as in Britain and elsewhere, amid widespread public concern over privacy in a country with a modern history of surveillance by Nazi and Communist dictatorships.

Despite his concerns, De Maiziere said he expected the Germany-Poland match to proceed without the violence that marred the match between England and Russia in Marseille last week.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
