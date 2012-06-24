FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Lahm hopes for al fresco semi-final
June 24, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

German Lahm hopes for al fresco semi-final

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

Germany's national soccer player Marco Reus smiles during a news conference after their Euro 2012 soccer match against Greece in Gdansk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

GDANSK (Reuters) - Germany captain Philipp Lahm is hoping the Warsaw stadium roof will remain open for their Euro 2012 semi-final on Thursday to ensure cooler temperatures when they bid to book a spot in the final.

The roof had been shut for the tournament opener between co-hosts Poland and Greece, creating a humid greenhouse temperature and atmosphere that was not to every player’s liking.

“We are playing an open-air sport so I would wish it stays open to get some fresh air in,” Lahm told reporters on Sunday. “I don’t like it when it is too hot.”

“At the end of the day it is not me who makes that decision though.”

The Germans will take on Italy or England, who play later on Sunday, in their fourth consecutive semi-final at a major tournament.

European soccer’s governing body has said it will seek to keep the roof open for the rest of the tournament after a much-criticized decision to close it ahead of the opening match due to a thunderstorm.

Polish media and officials complained that humid conditions in the stadium contributed to their team’s poor second-half performance in a 1-1 draw.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
