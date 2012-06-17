FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
June 17, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Euro: Germany's Podolski wins 100th cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LVIV (Reuters) - Germany winger Lukas Podolski earned his 100th international cap on Sunday when he was named in the starting lineup for the Euro 2012 Group B match against Denmark.

The 27-year-old Polish-born Podolski made his first appearance in 2004 against Hungary and scored the first of 43 goals six months later in a friendly against Thailand.

The charismatic left-footer, who will play for Arsenal next season, has yet to score at Euro 2012, his fifth major tournament, and has played in a more defensive role than usual.

Germany top the group with six points and need one point to secure a place in the last eight. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
